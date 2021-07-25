CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $38.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.25.

CSX stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,996,015 shares of company stock valued at $201,411,409. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in CSX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in CSX by 2.1% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in CSX by 12.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CSX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

