Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 269,449 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 1,186.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,449 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AQN opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.33. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.44%.

AQN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

