Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 159.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,515 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 78,395 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 308.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 53,943 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,050 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,410 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.94.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

