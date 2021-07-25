Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.76 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after buying an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $206,099,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in International Paper by 229.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,926,000 after purchasing an additional 810,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after purchasing an additional 684,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $58.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.79. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

