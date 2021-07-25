Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.86 Million Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RE opened at $242.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $193.02 and a 1-year high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.00.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.