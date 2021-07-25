Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $4.92 Million in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 176,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth about $54,028,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth about $34,999,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,322,000 after acquiring an additional 881,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth about $18,153,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 379.05 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.