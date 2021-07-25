Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,205 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.25. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

