Cypress Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $1,967,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.88. 14,894,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,526,525. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $231.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.