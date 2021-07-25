Cypress Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 228,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEFA. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,336.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of HEFA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 169,430 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.32. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.