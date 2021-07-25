Cypress Capital LLC Purchases 480 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 0.7% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,164,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,205,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Eaton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,057,000 after acquiring an additional 97,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,890,000 after acquiring an additional 109,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.73. 1,105,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,764. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $91.72 and a 12-month high of $157.34.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.65.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

