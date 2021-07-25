Cypress Capital LLC Purchases 857 Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC owned 0.07% of MSG Networks worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of MSG Networks by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 50,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of MSG Networks by 2,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 146,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 139,718 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSG Networks by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 91,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MSG Networks by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 285,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MSG Networks by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSGN remained flat at $$14.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15. MSG Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

