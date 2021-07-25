Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives $42.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $149,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $270,354.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,573 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,433,000 after buying an additional 316,365 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,703,000 after buying an additional 54,011 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,569,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after buying an additional 565,222 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,080,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,285. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

