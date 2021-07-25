D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2,867.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,424 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $17,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 35,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 48.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,833,000 after acquiring an additional 24,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,530.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $414.26 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.62 and a 12-month high of $415.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.41.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.33.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.51, for a total transaction of $402,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,447.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total value of $2,767,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,396,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,754 shares of company stock valued at $22,714,742 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.