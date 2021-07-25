D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $20.19 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1,081.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 852,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779,955 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $20,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $25.15 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

