D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $17,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 979,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,330,000 after purchasing an additional 139,993 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $207.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.73. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

