Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €91.64 ($107.82).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €75.27 ($88.55) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €75.99. Daimler has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a market cap of $80.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.