Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHR opened at $291.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher has a 1-year low of $190.34 and a 1-year high of $292.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.53.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,916 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Danaher stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

