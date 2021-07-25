Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) traded down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25. 174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.15.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNIYY)

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. designs, builds, and sells plants for the iron and steel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Plant Making and Steel Making. The company designs and builds plants for various process areas, including mines; pellet production plants; blast furnaces; direct reduction; scrap shredders; steelworks for production of liquid steel; and continuous casting for blooms and billets, slabs, and thin slabs.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.