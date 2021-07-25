Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.22 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised Darden Restaurants from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.96.

DRI opened at $144.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.25. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $73.88 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,153. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

