DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.38.

DRIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 11,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $227,363.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,915.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,573 shares of company stock worth $1,083,832 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at about $6,860,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 32.9% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at about $3,608,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRIO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. 93,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,278. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $241.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.34.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

