Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Position Boosted by Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Data I/O accounts for about 0.0% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Data I/O were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Data I/O by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Data I/O by 20.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Data I/O by 20.4% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Data I/O in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Data I/O by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Data I/O alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 15,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $95,698.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,233 shares in the company, valued at $464,258.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel S. Hatlen sold 18,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $115,420.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,232 shares of company stock worth $322,008. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAIO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. 62,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,586. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a market cap of $49.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Data I/O Co. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 17.36%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Data I/O Profile

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.