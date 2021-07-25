Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Shares Acquired by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 1.07% of Data I/O worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Data I/O in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Data I/O in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Data I/O by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Data I/O by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Data I/O by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DAIO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 62,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,586. The company has a market cap of $49.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.13. Data I/O Co. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.25.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 17.36%.

In related news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 12,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $76,487.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 436,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,663,022.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 15,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $95,698.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,233 shares in the company, valued at $464,258.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,232 shares of company stock worth $322,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

