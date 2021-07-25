Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh Sells 10,000 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $271,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,337,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Kumar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,900 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $51,357.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 2,900 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $78,416.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 5,619 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $151,713.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $40,560.00.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Datto by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Datto by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.