DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $589.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

