DecentBet (DBET) 24-Hour Volume Hits $110.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $379,774.06 and approximately $110.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00048167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.13 or 0.00838633 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.