Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $182,244.83 and approximately $2,754.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

