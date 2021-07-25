Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DROOF. BNP Paribas began coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

DROOF stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $5.34.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

