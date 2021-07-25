Dero Reaches Market Capitalization of $92.62 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Dero has a total market cap of $92.62 million and approximately $650,727.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $8.62 or 0.00025012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,461.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,156.65 or 0.06258184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.50 or 0.01289855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.76 or 0.00362039 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00137443 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.84 or 0.00614721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00366939 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00281584 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,745,802 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

