Dero Trading Up 29.1% This Week (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $8.62 or 0.00025012 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $92.62 million and approximately $650,727.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,461.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,156.65 or 0.06258184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.50 or 0.01289855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.76 or 0.00362039 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00137443 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.84 or 0.00614721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00366939 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00281584 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,745,802 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.