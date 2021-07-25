Derwent London’s (DWVYF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DWVYF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Derwent London stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54. Derwent London has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $48.10.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

