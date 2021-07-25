Desjardins Comments on Sun Life Financial Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.85. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.21.

SLF opened at C$63.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$51.59 and a one year high of C$67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total transaction of C$904,769.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,610,633.10. Insiders sold a total of 51,577 shares of company stock worth $3,363,449 in the last ninety days.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

