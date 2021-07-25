Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNR. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James set a C$152.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CSFB set a C$122.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$144.00.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$132.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$94.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$149.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$131.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.