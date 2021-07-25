Desjardins Weighs in on Rogers Communications’ Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.38 billion.

