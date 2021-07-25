Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $220.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $243.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.72.

Shares of TTWO opened at $173.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.20. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $148.88 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 200,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

