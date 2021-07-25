Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “On the NYSE, shares of Deutsche Bank have underperformed the industry in the past year. Its efforts to improve financials by offloading unprofitable businesses and continued investments in growth areas are commendable. Focus on reducing adjusted costs to €16.7 billion by 2022 through several cost-saving efforts might support the bottom line. Notably, the bank remains committed to counterbalancing high regulatory costs through these cost-saving measures. Deutsche Bank's stable funding base makes it poised for growth, backed by a gradually improving economy. Yet, low interest rates keep margins under pressure. Also, litigation issues related to past misconducts continue and legal costs might deter bottom-line growth. Challenging business conditions in the domestic economy might also impede the company’s top-line growth in the near term.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE:DB opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

