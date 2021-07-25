Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,630.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,742.27.

CMG stock opened at $1,830.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,464.33. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.05, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,094.93 and a 52 week high of $1,833.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,193 shares of company stock worth $47,753,438. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

