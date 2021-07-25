Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.90.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

