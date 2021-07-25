DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives $10.03 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.03.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,966,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

DHT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,806. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.26. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of -0.24.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

