Diametric Capital LP Buys New Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.33% of A-Mark Precious Metals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

In other news, CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $753,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 6,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $311,590.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 446,862 shares in the company, valued at $22,995,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,722 shares of company stock worth $3,967,738. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 38,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,775. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $527.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of -0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.