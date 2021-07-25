Diametric Capital LP Invests $1.41 Million in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $123.01. 1,664,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,372. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.36 and a fifty-two week high of $127.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

