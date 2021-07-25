Diametric Capital LP Takes $1.11 Million Position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 273,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRD. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 523,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $2,767,172.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,386,726 shares of company stock valued at $14,522,270 in the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RRD remained flat at $$5.74 during trading on Friday. 398,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,813. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $414.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.74. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $7.15.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

