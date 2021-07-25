DiamondHead Holdings Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

DiamondHead’s (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 26th. DiamondHead had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of DiamondHead’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

DiamondHead stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. DiamondHead has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHHCU. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

