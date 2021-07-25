Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,693,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 379,035 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $43,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $1,124,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,485 shares of company stock worth $5,537,279 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.08. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $40.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.95.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.