DIGG (DIGG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $30,528.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $8.29 million and $30,528.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $29,540.17 or 0.87067912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 281 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

