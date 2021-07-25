Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,200 shares during the quarter. Digital Turbine makes up 16.1% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.01% of Digital Turbine worth $72,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.80. 1,276,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,742. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

