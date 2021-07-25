Dimecoin (DIME) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002173 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00097168 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.