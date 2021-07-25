Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 2,761 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $24,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,483,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NBIX stock opened at $98.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.76. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.24.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.