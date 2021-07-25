Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $27,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,780,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,702,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,310,000 after buying an additional 25,824 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie increased their price target on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $128,027.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,178,006 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems stock opened at $136.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -258.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.69 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.70.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

