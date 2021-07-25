Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,017 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Inogen were worth $27,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $452,221.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,622.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,087 shares of company stock valued at $39,890,631 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INGN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

INGN opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -325.95 and a beta of 0.93. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $71.88.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

