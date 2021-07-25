Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $24.92 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of Under Armour worth $24,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,086,000 after acquiring an additional 145,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $53,017,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,299,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,337,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after acquiring an additional 523,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,766,000 after acquiring an additional 362,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UA stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.